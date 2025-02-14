Colgate faces Boston University, aims for 4th straight win

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 2-10 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (18-7, 8-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Raiders have gone 10-2 at home. Colgate averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-10 in conference games. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Colgate scores 68.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 64.5 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 57.0 points per game, equal to what Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.5 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Aoibhe Gormley is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.