Colgate faces Army in conference showdown

Army Black Knights (14-4, 6-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (15-6, 5-3 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Colgate in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Raiders are 9-1 on their home court. Colgate averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in conference games. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Trinity Hardy averaging 2.9.

Colgate makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Army’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Raiders and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 12.5 points for the Raiders. Anne Bair is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Hardy is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.