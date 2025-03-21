Colgate, Coppin State meet in NIT

Coppin State Eagles (18-14, 9-7 MEAC) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 13-6 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Coppin State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 13-6 against Patriot opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Colgate scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 9-7 against MEAC teams. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Laila Lawrence averaging 3.2.

Colgate makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Coppin State’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lawrence is averaging 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.