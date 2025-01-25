Coles leads Grand Canyon against Utah Tech after 20-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-5, 4-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-13, 2-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Utah Tech after JaKobe Coles scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-59 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 5-2 on their home court. Utah Tech averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Antelopes are 4-1 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The Trailblazers and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Beon Riley is averaging 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.