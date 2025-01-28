Coleman, Seton Hall Pirates to host Joseph and the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (10-10, 4-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-14, 1-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Seton Hall and Providence meet on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 4-6 in home games. Seton Hall is 4-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Friars are 4-5 against Big East opponents. Providence averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 72.0 points per game, 2.9 more than the 69.1 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 12.7 points. Bensley Joseph is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

