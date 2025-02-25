Coleman leads Seton Hall against Villanova after 24-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-20, 2-14 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Villanova after Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 73-66 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 5-9 at home. Seton Hall has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in Big East play. Villanova averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seton Hall averages 62.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is averaging 22.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.