Coleman leads Cal Baptist against Seattle U after 24-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-13, 6-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-16, 5-7 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Seattle U after Kendal Coleman scored 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 66-64 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Seattle U ranks second in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Lancers are 6-6 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Coleman averaging 5.4.

Seattle U averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 5.1 more points per game (73.5) than Seattle U allows (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 8.8 points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 58.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

