Coleman and Seton Hall host Creighton

Seton Hall Pirates (6-13, 1-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 6-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Creighton after Isaiah Coleman scored 27 points in Seton Hall’s 76-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 9-1 in home games. Creighton averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pirates are 1-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Creighton makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Seton Hall has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Coleman is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.