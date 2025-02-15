Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Ramsey’s 28-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (18-6, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Alancia Ramsey scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 67-56 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-7 in home games. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 assists per game led by Aislynn Hayes averaging 2.6.

The Chanticleers are 8-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Marshall scores 68.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 64.2 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina scores 5.8 more points per game (75.5) than Marshall gives up to opponents (69.7).

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is shooting 36.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.