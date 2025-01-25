Coastal Carolina visits JMU after Williams’ 20-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-4, 8-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces JMU after Kristin Williams scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 75-72 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 8-1 in home games. JMU scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.7.

JMU is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game JMU gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 11 points. Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.