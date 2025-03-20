Coastal Carolina squares off against Campbell in NIT matchup

Campbell Camels (21-12, 14-7 CAA) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-8, 13-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Campbell in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt games is 13-7, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 4.0.

The Camels are 14-7 in CAA play. Campbell averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 64.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 65.0 Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 9.6 points. Gianni Boone is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

