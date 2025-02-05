Coastal Carolina plays Texas State, looks to end road skid

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-6, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 4-7 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Chanticleers take on Texas State.

The Bobcats have gone 3-8 in home games. Texas State is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers are 6-5 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Texas State scores 62.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 64.8 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Chanticleers face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayden Marable is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

