Coastal Carolina plays James Madison on 5-game road skid

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Chanticleers take on James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 in home games. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 4.0.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

James Madison makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Coastal Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than James Madison gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Mark Freeman is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12.7 points. Jordan Battle is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.