Coastal Carolina plays Georgia Southern following Williams’ 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-6, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-14, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia Southern after Kristin Williams scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 73-65 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. Georgia Southern is sixth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Georgia Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina scores 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than Georgia Southern allows to opponents (65.4).

The Eagles and Chanticleers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Jayden Marable is averaging 9.6 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

