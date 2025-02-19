Coastal Carolina hosts Gwynn and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-15, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-6, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Coastal Carolina after Nicole Gwynn scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 95-68 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Chanticleers are 11-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey leads the Chanticleers with 6.5 boards.

The Eagles are 4-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by McKenna Eddings averaging 2.5.

Coastal Carolina averages 75.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 65.6 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 66.1 points per game, 2.2 more than the 63.9 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Chanticleers. Ramsey is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gwynn is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles. Eddings is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.