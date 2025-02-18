Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia Southern following Gwynn’s 28-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-15, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-6, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina after Nicole Gwynn scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 95-68 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Chanticleers are 11-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 4-10 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 66.1 points per game, 2.2 more than the 63.9 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.2 points and 2.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gwynn is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.9 points. Indya Green is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.