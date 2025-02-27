Coastal Carolina hosts Davis and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Coastal Carolina after Robert Davis Jr. scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 83-66 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-7 at home. Coastal Carolina is 2-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Monarchs are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 5-15 against opponents over .500.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Hines is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

