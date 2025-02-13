Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State following Tate’s 27-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-17, 1-11 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Coastal Carolina after Myles Tate scored 27 points in Appalachian State’s 72-59 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 4.7.

The Mountaineers are 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Coastal Carolina scores 66.5 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 63.1 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tate is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.