Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State after Tate’s 27-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-17, 1-11 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Coastal Carolina after Myles Tate scored 27 points in Appalachian State’s 72-59 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Chanticleers are 5-5 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 8-4 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalil Beaubrun averaging 6.3.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Hines is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. CJ Huntley is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.