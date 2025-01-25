Coaches Staley, Mulkey show off their fashion style in LSU-South Carolina showdown

By The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The showdown between second-ranked South Carolina and fifth-ranked LSU featured the last two national champions and two of the best teams in the country this season.

It also showcased two of the most stylish coaches — fashion wise — in the women’s game in the Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley and the Tigers’ Kim Mulkey.

The two, who have combined for seven national titles, did not disappoint Friday in the regular-season matchup between their powerhouse programs.

Staley went all garnet — the school’s colors are garnet and black — with a Gucci sweatshirt and leather pants.

Mulkey sported a sparkly, black blazer adorned with stars, suns and moons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.