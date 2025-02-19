Cluff leads South Dakota State against North Dakota State after 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (19-9, 8-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-9, 9-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State after Oscar Cluff scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 94-91 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 12-0 on their home court. South Dakota State is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 8-5 in conference matchups. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 1.3.

South Dakota State scores 81.5 points, 7.4 more per game than the 74.1 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.0 more points per game (81.3) than South Dakota State gives up to opponents (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jacksen Moni is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

