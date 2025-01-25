Cluff and South Dakota State host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (12-9, 3-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-8, 4-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -12.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Oscar Cluff scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 65-64 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Jackrabbits have gone 9-0 at home. South Dakota State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Coyotes are 3-3 in Summit League play. South Dakota has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Cluff is averaging 17.7 points and 12.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Chase Forte is averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

