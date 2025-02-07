Clinton leads Hampton against Towson after 23-point outing

Hampton Pirates (5-15, 1-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (5-15, 3-6 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Towson after Jasha Clinton scored 23 points in Hampton’s 74-51 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tigers are 3-5 in home games. Towson ranks ninth in the CAA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anasia Staton averaging 5.0.

The Pirates are 1-8 in CAA play. Hampton averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Towson averages 58.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 68.4 Hampton gives up. Hampton’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Towson has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The Tigers and Pirates square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khady Leye is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. India Johnston is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Clinton is shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.4 points and two steals. Aisha Dabo is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.