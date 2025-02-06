Clinton and Hampton host Towson

Hampton Pirates (5-15, 1-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (5-15, 3-6 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits Towson after Jasha Clinton scored 23 points in Hampton’s 74-51 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 at home. Towson averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pirates are 1-8 against conference opponents. Hampton has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Towson’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Pirates square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Khady Leye is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Clinton is scoring 14.4 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.