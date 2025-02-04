Clifford and Colorado State host New Mexico

Colorado State Rams (14-7, 8-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 10-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits New Mexico after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 79-58 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 11-1 at home. New Mexico has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 8-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Clifford averaging 9.6.

New Mexico’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Clifford is averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.