Clifford and Colorado State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-17, 0-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-7, 7-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Air Force after Nique Clifford scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 69-64 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifford averaging 8.2.

The Falcons have gone 0-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

Colorado State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 10.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.