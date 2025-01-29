Cleveland State visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Jackson’s 38-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Cleveland State after Jalen Jackson scored 38 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-80 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 9-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.5.

The Vikings are 10-1 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 84.1 points, 19.3 more per game than the 64.8 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mastodons. Jackson is averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Tevin Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.