Cleveland State visits Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy

Cleveland State Vikings (18-9, 12-4 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-20, 4-13 Horizon League)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State after Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-71 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans have gone 6-6 in home games. Detroit Mercy gives up 74.7 points and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 12-4 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League allowing just 65.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Detroit Mercy scores 66.7 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 65.3 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 73.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 74.7 Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tahj Staveskie averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Tevin Smith is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.