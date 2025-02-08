Cleveland State takes home win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-7, 11-2 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Vikings play Milwaukee.

The Vikings have gone 11-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Ebrima Dibba averaging 4.2.

The Panthers are 9-4 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.0.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stillwell is averaging 13.7 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.