Cleveland State squares off against Duquesne in NIT

Duquesne Dukes (21-12, 10-10 A-10) at Cleveland State Vikings (25-9, 15-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Duquesne in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Vikings have gone 15-7 against Horizon teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Dukes are 10-10 in A-10 play. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 5.1.

Cleveland State scores 75.2 points, 9.4 more per game than the 65.8 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

McConell is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

