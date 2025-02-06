Cleveland State plays Detroit Mercy following Perdue’s 30-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-9, 6-7 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-5, 9-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Detroit Mercy after Mickayla Perdue scored 30 points in Cleveland State’s 89-81 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Vikings are 8-1 on their home court. Cleveland State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Titans have gone 6-7 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Cleveland State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is scoring 20.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.