Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Perdue’s 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (9-19, 7-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-7, 13-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Mickayla Perdue scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 85-53 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 11-2 at home. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon with 14.1 fast break points.

The Raiders are 7-11 in conference play. Wright State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Cleveland State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Wright State averages 64.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 60.0 Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Perdue is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amaya Staton is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.