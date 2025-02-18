Cleveland State hosts Green Bay following Perdue’s 22-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (23-5, 16-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (21-6, 12-4 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Green Bay after Mickayla Perdue scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 61-52 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 10-1 in home games. Cleveland State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix have gone 16-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.6 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Vikings. Perdue is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Phoenix. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is averaging 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.