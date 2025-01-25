Cleveland State hosts Green Bay after Smith’s 23-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-19, 0-10 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Green Bay after Tevin Smith scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 65-50 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 in home games. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon League with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

The Phoenix have gone 0-10 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay allows 80.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 74.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.7 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Smith is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.