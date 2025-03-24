Cleveland State and Queens play in CBI Tournament

Queens Royals (20-14, 12-8 ASUN) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (21-12, 15-7 Horizon League)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Queens in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Vikings have gone 15-7 against Horizon League teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Royals are 12-8 against ASUN teams. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Tevin Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 16.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.