Cleveland, Liberty Flames square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Liberty Flames (23-6, 11-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-9, 11-5 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Middle Tennessee and Liberty square off on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have gone 10-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Flames have gone 11-5 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks sixth in the CUSA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 5.0.

Middle Tennessee scores 75.9 points, 14.2 more per game than the 61.7 Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cleveland is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.