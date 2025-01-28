Cleveland leads Miami (FL) against Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on Virginia after Matthew Cleveland scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 98-94 overtime loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-7 in home games. Miami (FL) gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Virginia allows. Virginia’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has given up to its opponents (49.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Elijah Saunders is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.