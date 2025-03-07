Cleveland leads Miami (FL) against NC State after 29-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (12-18, 5-14 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-24, 2-17 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces NC State after Matthew Cleveland scored 29 points in Miami (FL)’s 89-74 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes are 6-10 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 5-14 in ACC play. NC State is 1-5 in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 69.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 81.0 Miami (FL) gives up to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Wolfpack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dontrez Styles averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.