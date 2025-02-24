Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence J. Dolan dies at 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team since 2000, has died. He was 94.

Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes, the Cleveland Guardians said Monday in a statement.

“Mr. Dolan invested his entire life in Greater Cleveland and impacted our community on so many levels,“ Bob DiBiasio, the Guardians’ senior vice president of public affairs, said in a statement. “From his service to our country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marines, his many philanthropic acts of kindness, career in law, business, education, and sports, many benefited from his engagement, influence, and passion. Especially in the world of sports.”

Dolan, a Cleveland native, purchased the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family has a 75% stake in the club and is the longest-tenured ownership group in Cleveland franchise history.

Guardians Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan, Larry Dolan’s son, took over as the team’s primary control person in 2013.

“We are saddened by the loss of our Dad, but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did,” Paul Dolan said. “He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community and his love of our local sports teams, including owning the Cleveland Guardians.”

The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. Cleveland also hosted the 2019 All-Star Game.

“I am saddened by the passing of Cleveland native Larry Dolan, whose family’s quarter-century ownership has made their hometown team a consistent winner and a staple of their community,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “He strongly believed in mentoring young people and using the Guardians as a way to impact Greater Cleveland. Larry also served the industry by bringing his professional expertise to the Major League Executive Council and the Ownership Committee, and he served on two labor negotiating committees.”

Dolan is survived by his wife, Eva, six children and 21 grandchildren. His nephew, James Dolan, owns the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden.

