Cleveland and the Miami Hurricanes visit conference foe Florida State

Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-12 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-10, 6-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Watkins and Florida State host Matthew Cleveland and Miami (FL) in ACC action.

The Seminoles are 9-4 in home games. Florida State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 2-12 in conference games. Miami (FL) allows 79.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Florida State scores 75.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 79.9 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 75.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.9 Florida State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 18 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cleveland is averaging 16.4 points for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.