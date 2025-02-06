Clemson visits No. 10 Duke after Jackson’s 23-point performance

Clemson Tigers (11-11, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke takes on Clemson after Ashlon Jackson scored 23 points in Duke’s 89-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils are 9-0 on their home court. Duke averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-7 in conference play. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Duke averages 76.1 points, 12.2 more per game than the 63.9 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Jackson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.