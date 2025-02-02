Clemson visits Boston College after Sidberry’s 28-point game

Clemson Tigers (11-10, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-11, 3-7 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Clemson after Teya Sidberry scored 28 points in Boston College’s 104-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Boston College ranks sixth in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.5.

The Tigers are 4-6 in conference matchups. Clemson is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Boston College scores 73.2 points, 10.7 more per game than the 62.5 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 67.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 68.2 Boston College allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivey is averaging 4.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 16.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.9 points and five assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.