Clemson puts road win streak on the line against NC State

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-11, 2-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hits the road against NC State looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Wolfpack are 9-4 in home games. NC State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 9-1 in conference play. Clemson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NC State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals. Marcus Hill is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

