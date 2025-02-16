Clemson plays SMU on 5-game road slide

Clemson Tigers (12-13, 5-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-15, 2-11 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Tigers face SMU.

The Mustangs have gone 7-6 at home. SMU is the ACC leader with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.9.

The Tigers are 5-9 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

SMU is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than SMU gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is shooting 32.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Mustangs. Kaysia Woods is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannah Kohn is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.8 points. Loyal McQueen is averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.