Clemson hosts conference foe No. 13 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-4, 8-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-12, 4-8 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 8-5 in home games. Clemson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 8-3 in conference matchups. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Clemson makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). North Carolina has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Tar Heels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Loyal McQueen is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.