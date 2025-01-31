Clemson faces NC State on 5-game win streak

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-11, 2-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Tigers take on NC State.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-4 at home. NC State averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-1 in ACC play. Clemson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

NC State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Clemson allows. Clemson scores 10.0 more points per game (77.4) than NC State allows to opponents (67.4).

The Wolfpack and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.