Clark, Texas A&M-CC Islanders square off against the McNeese Cowboys

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-11, 10-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (21-6, 15-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Garry Clark and Texas A&M-CC take on Javohn Garcia and McNeese on Saturday.

The Cowboys are 11-1 on their home court. McNeese scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 10-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

McNeese makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Texas A&M-CC scores 12.6 more points per game (77.2) than McNeese gives up to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 10.1 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.