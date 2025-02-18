Clark, San Diego State Aztecs square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-16, 6-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-9, 7-7 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays San Diego State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Aztecs are 8-5 on their home court. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Cali Clark leads the Aztecs with 8.2 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 6-8 in MWC play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 6.6.

San Diego State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalia Martinez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Veronica Sheffey is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Givens is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.