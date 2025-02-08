Clark leads Merrimack against Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-20, 2-9 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-10, 10-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -15; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Canisius after Adam Clark scored 32 points in Merrimack’s 64-59 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Warriors are 6-2 on their home court. Merrimack has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Griffins are 2-9 in conference matchups. Canisius has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

Merrimack scores 64.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 79.1 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Trumper is averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Clark is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Paul McMillan IV is averaging 21.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 21.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.