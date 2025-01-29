Clark and UT Arlington host Southern Utah

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-7, 5-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-15, 2-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Southern Utah after Taliyah Clark scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 71-52 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-5 in home games. Southern Utah has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 5-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 5.8.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Daylani Ballena is shooting 46.3% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Koi Love is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brittingham is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

